Lok Sabha Member and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ramchandra Paswan dead
The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader passed away around 10.30 a.m. He was admitted to the hospital a week ago.
file image of Ramchandra Paswan (twitter/@ians_india)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha member Ramchandra Paswan, younger brother of central Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, died at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Sunday due to cardiac arrest, the family said. He was 56.
A four-time MP, Ramchandra Paswan represented Bihar's Samstipur in the Lok Sabha. He is survived by his wife Sunaina Kumari, two sons and a daughter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the death of Ramchandra Paswan and said he worked tirelessly for the poor and downtrodden.
“Shri Ram Chandra Paswan Ji worked tirelessly for the poor and downtrodden. At every forum he spoke unequivocally for the rights of farmers and youngsters. His social service efforts were noteworthy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Paswan’s demise has caused irreparable damage to the party.
Ramchandra Paswan was a four-time MP and was first elected in 1999. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 and then again for the third time in 2014.
In May 2019, he was again elected to the Lok Sabha from Samastipur in Bihar for the fourth time on a LJP ticket.
(With agency inputs)
