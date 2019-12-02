Lok Sabha Members Raise Issue of Rising Rape Cases in Zero Hour
Uttam Kumar Reddy (Cong) raised the issue of the rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinarian and slammed the Telangana Home Minister for his purported 'insensitive' remarks.
Protests against the rape and murder case in Telangana
New Delhi: Members in Lok Sabha on Monday spoke against recent cases of rapes in various parts of the country, including the one of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad.
As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla said he would allow members to raise the "serious issue" in Zero Hour.
Uttam Kumar Reddy (Cong) raised the issue of the rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinarian and slammed the Telangana Home Minister for his purported "insensitive" remarks.
He also slammed the state police for initially delaying to lodge a case.
T R Baalu (DMK) raised the issue of sexual assault of a school girl in Coimbatore.
Saugat Roy (TMC) said rape convicts should be hanged.
Pinaki Misra (BJD) questioned the delay in executing the death sentence awarded to convicts in the "Nirbhaya" gang-rape case.
He said laws and establishment on fast track courts will not make a differences till the time the death sentences are not executed.
On November 29, four men, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on charges of raping and killing the young woman veterinarian in Hyderabad.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shanaya Kapoor Makes Her le Bal Paris Debut, See Pics and Video
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with Unseen Pics, See Here
- Researchers Develop New Tool to Help Visually Impaired People Enjoy Internet Memes
- Meet Jake, The Pampered Police Horse Who Can't Start His Morning Without a Cup of Tea
- Reliance Jio Confirms New All In One Plans Launch on 6 December With More Benefits