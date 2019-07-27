Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Lok Sabha Must Act Against Azam Khan if He Doesn't Apologise for Sexist Remarks, says LJP

In a statement issued by Lok Sabha MP Veena Devi, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) said Azam Khan's sexist remarks in the House 'cannot be condoned and were extremely condemnable'.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lok Sabha Must Act Against Azam Khan if He Doesn't Apologise for Sexist Remarks, says LJP
File photo of former UP minister Azam Khan
Loading...

New Delhi: BJP ally LJP said on Saturday the Lok Sabha should have acted against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan by now for his sexist remarks against Rama Devi and demanded that the Speaker take strict action against him if he does not apologise.

In a party statement issued by its Lok Sabha MP Veena Devi, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) said Khan's remarks in the House "cannot be condoned and were extremely condemnable".

"Action should have been taken against Azam Khan by now. The Speaker should ensure that stringent action should be taken against him if he does not apologise," she said.

Cutting across party lines, Lok Sabha members on Friday demanded exemplary action against Khan.

Speaker Om Birla has conveyed to Khan's party that he must apologise or action will be taken against him.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram