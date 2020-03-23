English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Lok Sabha Passes Finance Bill Without Discussion in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image: Twitter/Ministry of Finance)

More than 40 amendments were introduced by the government to the Finance Bill, which was moved for consideration and passing by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill, 2020, without any discussion on Monday as the House curtailed its sittings in the wake of the coronavirus

outbreak.

More than 40 amendments were introduced by the government to the Finance Bill, which was moved for consideration and passing by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A decision to pass the Bill without any discussion was taken at an all-party meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla.

Some amendments moved by the Opposition were negated.

The Bill gives effect to the financial proposals of the central government for fiscal 2020-21.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said it was an "extraordinary situation" and that a decision to pass the Bill without any discussion was taken at the all-party meeting.

As Sitharaman was moving various amendments to the Bill, Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK leader TR Baalu tried to intervene as they wanted to know about a financial package for sectors impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bill, with all the amendments moved by the government, was passed by the House.

The Budget Session was scheduled to end on April 3.

