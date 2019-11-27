Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Lok Sabha Passes SPG Bill After Congress Walkout Over Amit Shah's Statement on Gandhis

The SPG will now protect the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.

News18.com

Updated:November 27, 2019, 5:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lok Sabha Passes SPG Bill After Congress Walkout Over Amit Shah's Statement on Gandhis
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to amend the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act.

The amendment says the SPG will now protect only the Prime Minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.

It will also provide security to former prime ministers and their immediate family members staying with them at the residence allotted for a period of five years from the date on which they cease to hold the office.

The BJP-led central government recently removed the elite cover given to the Gandhi family and replaced it with Z+ security, which created a controversy and saw protests by Congress workers.

In a debate in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the elite protection unit was raised for securing only the prime minister and amendments brought in by the government will restore the original intent of the Act. He accused the previous governments of diluting the law governing the SPG.

Shah said the term 'Special' indicates its purpose and noted that many countries have such elite and compact cover exclusively for their respective head of state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram