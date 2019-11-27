Lok Sabha Passes SPG Bill After Congress Walkout Over Amit Shah's Statement on Gandhis
The SPG will now protect the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to amend the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act.
The amendment says the SPG will now protect only the Prime Minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.
It will also provide security to former prime ministers and their immediate family members staying with them at the residence allotted for a period of five years from the date on which they cease to hold the office.
The BJP-led central government recently removed the elite cover given to the Gandhi family and replaced it with Z+ security, which created a controversy and saw protests by Congress workers.
In a debate in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the elite protection unit was raised for securing only the prime minister and amendments brought in by the government will restore the original intent of the Act. He accused the previous governments of diluting the law governing the SPG.
Shah said the term 'Special' indicates its purpose and noted that many countries have such elite and compact cover exclusively for their respective head of state.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Reports Son Arjun's Fake Twitter Account After Tweet That Said '#IAmWithDevendra'
- Wholesome Dad Having a Meltdown After 'Losing' Daughter's Pet Hamster is Too Pure
- Ariana Grande Trips on Stage During Live Performance, Fans Notice ' She Fell on Beat'
- Unused Avengers Endgame Artwork Throws New Light on the Making of Thanos
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch Soon in India