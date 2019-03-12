Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Congress Almost Certain on Ten Candidates in Madhya Pradesh, Tussle for Ticket in BJP

As the selection of Congress candidates is in the last leg in Madhya Pradesh, a tussle seems to be intensifying the BJP which won 27 out of 29 seats in 2014.Following the announcement of poll dates, the Congress and the BJP have started scrambling for finalizing candidates for 29 seats.The fight is more intense within as the party is under pressure from sitting MPs and other ticket seekers.Central Election Committee of the Congress party that met in New Delhi on Monday had discussed the ticket distribution. Sources claim the party is almost sure on candidature on at least 10 seats, including Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna-Shivpuri, Kantilal Bhuria from Jhabua-Ratlam, Nakul Nath, son of Kamal Nath from Chhindwara, Priyadarshini Raje from Gwalior, Meenakshi Natrajan from Mandsaur, Arun Yadav from Khandwa and Ajay Singh from Satna.The party reportedly decided to undertake more deliberations on remaining 19 seats where there are five name panels for each seat.The party before finalizing the seats also plans to use Shakti app for receiving feedback of the party workers.The polling in Madhya Pradesh will begin on April 29, starting with Sidhi, Shahdol, Balaghat, Mandal, Jabalpur and Chhindwara.The party president Rahul Gandhi reportedly has pressed for nomination youth and women in good numbers to take on the old guards of the BJP.On contrary, the competition for tickets is more intense in the BJP as several of the State Election Committee members have emerged as claimants.These include party state head Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur, Nandkumar Singh Chouhan from Khandwa, Faggan Singh Kulaste from Shahdol and Narendra Singh Tomar from Gwalior.Besides, others including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Prabhat Jha and Krishna Murari Moghe too are expected to enter the poll fray.Former chief minister Babulal Gaur, former MLA RD Prajapati are in the fray while sex-scandal tainted former minister Raghavji is seeking ticket for his daughter Jyoti Shah.Gaur who had given tough time to his party over ticket distribution in Assembly polls has once again exhibited his rebellious mood. On Tuesday he claimed the party should offer ticket to any local leader only. Any outsider if chosen would be opposed, said the veteran leader.In between, former minister Umashankar Gupta who lost from Bhopal South West seat in Assembly polls has also expressed inclination to contest Lok Sabha poll. Besides, Kailash Vijayvargiya who was denied ticket by the party after his son Akash was handpicked as candidate in Indore also wishes to enter poll fray.Meanwhile in Indore, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan is certain to get a re-nomination.The rift intensified further in BJP as senior leader Raghunandan Sharma opposed former chief minister Shivraj’s candidature as an MP saying he is an MLA and he should not contest everywhere. To add, the BJP wishes to field Chouhan from Vidisha after the present MP and the union minister Sushma Swaraj declined to contest poll on health grounds.