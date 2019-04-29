Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From 'Illiterates' to Doctorates, How Educated are Candidates in Fray for Phase 4?

Lok Sabha 2019 | Nearly half of the 943 candidates in fray for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 have completed their graduation or above. From nine illiterates to 14 doctorates, self-sworn affidavits submitted with nomination papers reveal varying educational backgrounds of the contesting candidates.While nine candidates are illiterate, 34 have mentioned their educational background as “literate.” 44 are Class 5 pass outs while 98 candidates are 8th Pass. 120 candidates are matriculated while 142 have passed Class 12th. There are also 201 graduates, 77 “graduate professionals” and 162 postgraduates contesting the fourth phase of General Elections 2019.The list of candidates in fray also includes 14 doctorates. 25 are in the ‘Others’ category while two hasn’t mentioned their education at all.Voters will seal the fate of 943 candidates in the fourth phase of General Elections 2019 as 71 constituencies spread over nine states go to polls today.Out of all 928 candidates analysed by National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 205 are from national parties, 48 are from state parties, 330 are from registered unrecognized parties and 345candidates are contesting independently.The hotly-contested Lok Sabha Elections are being held in seven phases across thousands of constituencies spread across 29 states and 7 union territories.The remaining three phases of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held on May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.