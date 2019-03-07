English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Takes Women Achievers' Suggestions for Manifesto
Priti Gandhi, BJP Mahila Morcha's national in-charge for social media, said the party sought insights from Padma awardees, sports icons, doctors, lawmakers, theatre artistes, educationists, environmentalists, agriculturists, women from the armed forces and war widows.
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the social media wing of the BJP has reached out to women achievers from diverse fields, seeking their views and suggestions to be incorporated in the party's manifesto.
The party said the exercise was carried out to ensure a holistic approach before finalising the manifesto.
Priti Gandhi, BJP Mahila Morcha's national in-charge for social media, said the party sought insights from Padma awardees, sports icons, doctors, lawmakers, theatre artistes, educationists, environmentalists, agriculturists, women from the armed forces and war widows.
"Keeping in mind the importance of this document (manifesto), we wanted to ensure a holistic view before finalising the manifesto. For that, we thought of inviting women of substance and women achievers from various fields to share their insights and suggestions in their areas of expertise," she said.
"We reached out to women across the country through social media and then contacted them personally," Gandhi added.
Padma Shri awardee Subhasini Mistry, who became a widow at the age of 23 years with four children and struggled in life working as a house maid, a manual labourer, but went on to build a charitable hospital for the poor; Kanchanmala Pandey, a visually-impaired international swimming champion, who won despite all odds, were some of the women achievers whom the BJP team interacted with, Gandhi said.
"It has been a very humbling experience to get to know about their struggles. We believe that these people can give us the right feedback about how things must function," she said.
The other women achievers, who gave their suggestions for the manifesto include National Award winning actor Divya Dutta, Padma Shri awardee, champion of rural and tribal women development and organic farming expert Janak Palta McGilligan, renowned psychiatrist Anjali Chhabria, dean of Yoga and Life Sciences division at Arogyadham, Swami Vivekanand Yoga Anusandhana Sanstha (SVYAS) R Nagarathna.
Director at Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) Mirai Chatterjee, internationally acclaimed wrestler Babita Phogat also gave their views, Gandhi said.
"We, at the BJP, acknowledge the fact that throughout the history, the central role of women in society has ensured stability, progress and long-term development of nations. The Modi government's record number of schemes, formulated especially for women in its tenure, tells a lot about how seriously we take them," she added.
The party said the exercise was carried out to ensure a holistic approach before finalising the manifesto.
Priti Gandhi, BJP Mahila Morcha's national in-charge for social media, said the party sought insights from Padma awardees, sports icons, doctors, lawmakers, theatre artistes, educationists, environmentalists, agriculturists, women from the armed forces and war widows.
"Keeping in mind the importance of this document (manifesto), we wanted to ensure a holistic view before finalising the manifesto. For that, we thought of inviting women of substance and women achievers from various fields to share their insights and suggestions in their areas of expertise," she said.
"We reached out to women across the country through social media and then contacted them personally," Gandhi added.
Padma Shri awardee Subhasini Mistry, who became a widow at the age of 23 years with four children and struggled in life working as a house maid, a manual labourer, but went on to build a charitable hospital for the poor; Kanchanmala Pandey, a visually-impaired international swimming champion, who won despite all odds, were some of the women achievers whom the BJP team interacted with, Gandhi said.
"It has been a very humbling experience to get to know about their struggles. We believe that these people can give us the right feedback about how things must function," she said.
The other women achievers, who gave their suggestions for the manifesto include National Award winning actor Divya Dutta, Padma Shri awardee, champion of rural and tribal women development and organic farming expert Janak Palta McGilligan, renowned psychiatrist Anjali Chhabria, dean of Yoga and Life Sciences division at Arogyadham, Swami Vivekanand Yoga Anusandhana Sanstha (SVYAS) R Nagarathna.
Director at Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) Mirai Chatterjee, internationally acclaimed wrestler Babita Phogat also gave their views, Gandhi said.
"We, at the BJP, acknowledge the fact that throughout the history, the central role of women in society has ensured stability, progress and long-term development of nations. The Modi government's record number of schemes, formulated especially for women in its tenure, tells a lot about how seriously we take them," she added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Wedding Date to be Finalised in April: Report
- 9-Year-Old Girl Blows Rs 1.5 Lakh from Birthday Fund to Buy CCTV Cameras for Chennai Police
- India vs Australia | #YourCallonCN - Should Rahul Open Instead of Dhawan in Ranchi?
- Delhi Gets Four Fully-Automated Driving Test Centres, Eight More Coming Soon
- Here Are The Radar Systems Used by Indian Armed Forces: INDRA, RAJENDRA, AEROSTAT And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results