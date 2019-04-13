SPONSORED BY
Lok Sabha Polls is About Choosing on How New India Should be in 21st Century: PM Modi in Mangaluru

Addressing a massive rally here, he also hit out at the Congress, saying that the country gave it an opportunity in the 20th century, but the party lost it by handing it over to one family.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2019, 7:23 PM IST
Lok Sabha Polls is About Choosing on How New India Should be in 21st Century: PM Modi in Mangaluru
PM Narendra Modi is known to keep up a non-stop, hectic schedule at all times.(PTI Photo)
Mangaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Lok Sabha polls was not about choosing the prime minister or a government, but on how "New India" should be in the 21st century.

Addressing a massive rally here, he also hit out at the Congress, saying that the country gave it an opportunity in the 20th century, but the party lost it by handing it over to one family.

Slamming the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka, Modi said the inspiration for the two ruling coalition partners was "Pariwarvad" (dynasty), but for the BJP it was "Rashtrawad" (nationalism).

Modi also described the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka as the "enemy" of farmers, accusing it of having failed to provide a list of beneficiaries for the Centre's scheme to deposit Rs 6,000 a year into farmers' accounts.

He also said that the "Mahamilavat" (adulterated) culture of Congress has destroyed not only traditions, but also weakened the Defence and the economy.
