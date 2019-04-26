Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Lok Sabha Polls Offer Choice Between Development and Anarchy, Says Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis came down heavily on the Congress for its string of 'failures' during its decades-long rule in the country.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2019, 7:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lok Sabha Polls Offer Choice Between Development and Anarchy, Says Fadnavis
File image of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday said the voters in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections have to choose between the BJP's development agenda and "anarchy" represented by the Congress-led opposition.

He said the Congress-led UPA government had no guts to act when Mumbai was attacked by terrorists in 2008.

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP-Sena alliance's Lok Sabha candidate from Bhiwandi Kapil Patil, he said the voters should give a second term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fadnavis came down heavily on the Congress for its string of "failures" during its decades-long rule in the country.

During his almost half an hour speech, the BJP leader listed the achievements of the Modi government. "What the Congress gave to the common man during its 60-year rule was nothing but `anachar' (misrule),`brashtachar' (corruption), he said.

Fadnavis said speeches of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders were "entertaining" as they are bereft of substance.

The Congress government did not take any action after the 2008 terror strikes in Mumbai, he said, adding the then Prime Minister had no guts to punish Pakistan, from where the attackers had come.

Attacking the Congress further, he said only Pakistan and the Rahul Gandhi-led party wanted proof of the causalities in the Balakot air strikes.

Seeking the support of electors for the BJP, he said these polls offer to the voters a choice between "those who are for development and those who are for anarchy".
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram