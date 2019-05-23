Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Lok Sabha Rout Dooms JDS-Congress Coalition in Karnataka, Deve Gowda Family Suffers Humiliating Defeats

The Karnataka election results are particularly humiliating for the Deve Gowda family with the former PM losing in Tumkur and his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of CM Kumaraswamy, losing to BJP-backed Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya.

News18.com

Updated:May 23, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lok Sabha Rout Dooms JDS-Congress Coalition in Karnataka, Deve Gowda Family Suffers Humiliating Defeats
File photo of HD Deve Gowda.
Bengaluru: With the Lok Sabha election results sending the JDS-Congress government in Karnataka to the political ICU, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said the leaders of both parties will sit together and deliberate on the reasons behind the defeat.

A resurgent BJP won eight seats and was leading in 16 of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka where the vote count has been underway for the two-phase polling held on April 18 and April 23.

In contrast, the ruling Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are facing a humiliating defeat. The results are particularly humiliating for the Deve Gowda family with the former PM losing in Tumkur and his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy losing to BJP-backed Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya. The saving grace for the family was Gowda’s other grandson Prajwal Revanna who won from Hassan.

The BJP candidates were declared victorious in Bengaluru North, Bellary (ST), Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Haveri, Koppal, Shimoga and Uttara Kannada.

At the time of publishing this report, the saffron party was also leading in Bagalkot, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Belgaum, Bijapur (SC), Chikkodi, Chitradurga (SC), Dharwad, Davanagere, Dakshina Kannada, Gulbarga (SC), Kolar, Mysore, Raichur (ST), Tumkur and Udupi-Chikmaglur.

The Congress was leading in Bangalore Rural and Chamarajanagar (SC) in the old Mysore region.

Both Congress and JD(S) had declared before the results were out that a bad outing at the ballot would mean the beginning of the end for the alliance. Voicing the unease in the coalition, seven-time MLA and former minister R Roshan Baig had launched a scathing attack on the party, calling state Congress president Dinesh Gundurao a “flop show” and former chief minister Siddaramaiah an arrogant leader.

Responding to the threat, Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa too said the results were bound to have an effect on the coalition.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram