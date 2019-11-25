Upset Over No Apology, LS Speaker May Suspend 2 Congress MPs for Storming Well of House, Sloganeering

New Delhi: Following the sloganeering against the swearing-in of a BJP-led government in Maharashtra, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may suspend Congress MPs Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan for storming the Well of the House and obstructing Parliament proceedings, sources said on Monday.

The suspension of the two MPs was "imminent" as Birla was "upset" with their refusal to apologise for their conduct, as per the sources.

Congress leaders carrying placards with messages like "save Constitution" and "save democracy" and a black banner which said "stop murder of democracy" jostled with the marshals.

The BJP also accused Congress members of bringing "shame" to Lok Sabha with their "unruly" conduct in the House.

Besides, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday alleged that women parliamentarians of his party were "manhandled" in the Lok Sabha when they were protesting in the Well of the House over the Maharashtra government formation.

"Security personnel manhandled our women parliamentarians. We have never experienced this inside Parliament. We will be waiting to see what action is been taken against responsible people," Chowdhury told reporters.

Speaker Om Birla had ordered marshals to take two Congress members — Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan — out of the House. Eden and Prathapan were holding the black banner which sported the slogan 'stop murder of democracy' while placards had messages like 'save Constitution' and 'save democracy'.

However, the two MPs were joined by other Congress members in resisting their eviction from the House and were seen jostling with marshals, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House till 2 pm. When the House met and Question Hour began, the Congress members trooped near Speaker's podium.

