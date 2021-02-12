3 BJP MPs Give Breach of Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha took up the breach of privilege motion notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday night. BJP MPs Sanjay Jaiswal, Nishikant Dubey and PP Chaudhary moved the notice against Gandhi citing "serious breach of privilege and contempt of the House on February 11, 2021".

The notice was in response to Rahul Gandhi's call for two minutes of silence in the Lower House for farmers who had lost their lives during the protests against farm laws.

In a dramatic move, Gandhi on Thursday led his party members and those from the TMC and the DMK to observe a two-minute silence by standing to mourn the death of farmers during the ongoing agitation. Claiming that "200 farmers" have died during protests, he had said he was doing this as the government has not paid tributes to them.

This was perhaps for the first time in recent history that some members stood in silence to mourn deaths without being asked to do so by the Chair.

Jaiswal said that Gandhi directed his party members to observe silence without taking permission from the Speaker. The House should take action against him, he said. Singh alleged that Gandhi has shown an unparliamentary behaviour and that has impacted the dignity of Parliament.

He alleged that Gandhi works against the rules of Parliament. Sharing similar views, Chaudhary said that: "It is gross misconduct and it is a serious breach of privilege".

"For the first time, we saw an MP giving orders to everyone to rise and maintain silence. Some MPs did that. Lok Sabha should take action. Privilege Motion Notice is against Rahul Gandhi who gave orders and all MPs who rose. They insulted the House," BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said.

Earlier, on Monday, Dubey and Chaudhary had moved a breach of privilege notice against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra over her remarks against a former chief justice of India in Lok Sabha on Monday.