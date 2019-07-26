Lok Sabha to Pass Resolution Favouring 'Exemplary Action' Against Azam Khan

New Delhi: Lok Sabha is set to unanimously pass a resolution, authorising Speaker to take action against SP's Azam Khan over sexist remarks on Bihar MP Rama Devi.

During the Zero Hour on Friday, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said the remarks of Khan in Lok Sabha on Thursday during the debate of Triple Talaq Bill were a "blot" on all legislators, including men. "This is a blot on all legislators including men. We cannot remain silent spectators to it. We have to speak in one voice that this is unacceptable," Irani said.

Supporting Irani, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said either Khan should tender an apology or he should be suspended from the House. Several other women MPs expressed unhappiness over Azam Khan's remarks and demanded that Speaker take strict action against him.

Speaker Om Birla he will hold a meeting with leaders of all parties and then take a decision. NCP's Supriya Sule, Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee and BJD's B Mahtab were among the members who chimed with the views condemning Khan's remarks.

Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said action should be taken against anyone demeaning women and raised the issue of members using objectionable words against Sonia Gandhi in the past. However, this drew protests from the members of the treasury benches who said the issue should not be politicised.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed Khan's remarks as "utterly condemnable" and urged the Speaker to take exemplary action.

