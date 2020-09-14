359 MPs Present in Lok Sabha on Day 1 of Monsoon Session Despite Covid-19, Speaker Applauds Commitment

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament kicked off on Monday amid tight Covid-19 protocol, over 20 MPs from Lok Sabha tested positive for the deadly virus. Despite the prevailing situation, record number of 359 members attended the first day of the 18-day session. For the first time, 45 MPs recorded their attendance digitally through an online application.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "These are extra ordinary circumstances. I am glad to see the active participation by all parties and their leaders. This is a positive step in the direction to strengthen our democracy."

Considering the sharp rise in number of coronavirus cases, a set of detailed guidelines have been issued by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat in accordance with the recommendations of ICMR and Health Ministry.

Here is the list of dos and don'ts:

* The face must be covered at all times and it must be ensured that the mask is safely disposed of. Members would be encouraged to wear disposable face covers.

* Social distancing of six feet to be maintained and face-to-face interaction must be avoided.

* Maintaining hand hygiene is advised. Sanitization devices have been set up at various places in the Parliament premises.

* MPs would be requested to avoid calling any visitors to Parliament unless absolutely necessary.

* Members would be requested to avoid gathering in the lobby, common and dining areas.

* MPs would be encouraged to avoid going out of the Parliament during the course of a day's proceedings unless necessary to avoid contracting infection externally.

* MPs would be requested to avoid carrying paper bills, reports, etc. to Parliament. Digital copies would be encouraged. In case any physical prints have to be taken, the members would need to procure it themselves. Parliament would not supply printed copies as it used to earlier.

* Entry to Parliament and exit would also be unidirectional whether at gates or for cars.

* Parliament canteen would offer only packed meals, tea and coffee during the course of the session. This, too, would be given in disposable containers