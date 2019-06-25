Lone JD(U) MLA Kaito G Aye Joins Ruling NDPP in Nagaland
State JD(U) president NSN Lotha said he wasn’t surprised by the latest development as Agriculture Minister Kaito G Aye had been looking for greener pastures for a while.
File photo of Nagaland Agriculture Minister Kaito G Aye.
Lone Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MLA in Nagaland and Agriculture Minister Kaito G Aye and some other party leaders joined the ruling Nationalist Democratic Political Party (NDPP) on Monday. With this, the strength of the NDPP in the 60-member Assembly went up to 28.
State JD(U) president NSN Lotha said he wasn’t surprised by the latest developments. “Though Kaito was elected on a JDU ticket, his heart was never with the party and he had been trying to defect to the BJP and met Ram Madhav, BJP general secretary in-charge of northeast, twice with the request,” said Lotha.
“Kaito expected the BJP to welcome him with open arms. However, Madhav asked him to respect the principles of alliance and not upset JD(U) national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” he added.
Lotha said Kaito was ambitious, opportunistic and had earlier, even gone against Kumar’s stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.
“When the national president refused to accept the symbolic representation offered by the BJP in the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and decided to give outside support to the Narendra Modi government, Kaito decided to leave the party for greener pastures,” said Lotha, adding his party would continue to fight to make Nagaland free of 3C’s — crime, corruption and communalism.
Meanwhile, the NDPP leadership welcomed the new members and said all rumours floated by political rivals would now be put to rest.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oppo to Launch World's First In-Display Camera Phone Tomorrow
- AIFF's Denial to Rumours of ISL Getting Top Division Status is Appalling: I-League Champions Chennai City FC
- India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshwar Back to Bowling, Unlikely to Return for West Indies Clash
- #WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan 'Lip Syncing' His Mohabbatein Song In Chinese
- All About IAF Mirage-2000 Fighter Jet: India's Hero in Kargil War 20 Years Ago and Now at Balakot
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s