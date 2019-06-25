Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Lone JD(U) MLA Kaito G Aye Joins Ruling NDPP in Nagaland

State JD(U) president NSN Lotha said he wasn’t surprised by the latest development as Agriculture Minister Kaito G Aye had been looking for greener pastures for a while.

Loreni Tsanglao | News18

Updated:June 25, 2019, 11:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lone JD(U) MLA Kaito G Aye Joins Ruling NDPP in Nagaland
File photo of Nagaland Agriculture Minister Kaito G Aye.
Loading...

Lone Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MLA in Nagaland and Agriculture Minister Kaito G Aye and some other party leaders joined the ruling Nationalist Democratic Political Party (NDPP) on Monday. With this, the strength of the NDPP in the 60-member Assembly went up to 28.

State JD(U) president NSN Lotha said he wasn’t surprised by the latest developments. “Though Kaito was elected on a JDU ticket, his heart was never with the party and he had been trying to defect to the BJP and met Ram Madhav, BJP general secretary in-charge of northeast, twice with the request,” said Lotha.

“Kaito expected the BJP to welcome him with open arms. However, Madhav asked him to respect the principles of alliance and not upset JD(U) national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” he added.

Lotha said Kaito was ambitious, opportunistic and had earlier, even gone against Kumar’s stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

“When the national president refused to accept the symbolic representation offered by the BJP in the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and decided to give outside support to the Narendra Modi government, Kaito decided to leave the party for greener pastures,” said Lotha, adding his party would continue to fight to make Nagaland free of 3C’s — crime, corruption and communalism.

Meanwhile, the NDPP leadership welcomed the new members and said all rumours floated by political rivals would now be put to rest.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram