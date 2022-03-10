Loni Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP leading

Live election results updates of Loni seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Nandkishor (BJP), Amit Kumar (HND), Madan Bhaiya (RLD), Akil (BSP), Mohd Yamin Malik (INC), Sachin Kumar Sharma (AAP), Dilshad (RSP), Ranjita Dhama (IND), Jai Prakash Dube (SBSPSP), Mehtab (AIMIM).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.87%, which is 1.75% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Nandkishor of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.53 Loni (लोनी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Loni is part of Ghaziabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.88% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 298711 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,67,263 were male and 1,31,435 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Loni in 2019 was: 786 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,29,188 eligible electors, of which 2,59,685 were male,1,97,005 female and 23 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,58,553 eligible electors, of which 2,06,071 were male, 1,52,461 female and 21 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Loni in 2017 was 179. In 2012, there were 173 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Nandkishor of BJP won in this seat defeating Zakir Ali of BSP by a margin of 42,813 which was 15.59% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.19% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Zakir Ali of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Madan Bhaiya of RLD by a margin of 25,248 votes which was 11.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 41.52% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 53 Loni Assembly segment of the 12. Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency. Vijay Kumar Singh of BJP won the Ghaziabad Parliament seat defeating Suresh Bansal of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ghaziabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Loni are: Nandkishor (BJP), Amit Kumar (HND), Madan Bhaiya (RLD), Akil (BSP), Mohd Yamin Malik (INC), Sachin Kumar Sharma (AAP), Dilshad (RSP), Ranjita Dhama (IND), Jai Prakash Dube (SBSPSP), Mehtab (AIMIM).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.87%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.12%, while it was 60.19% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Loni went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.53 Loni Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 410. In 2012, there were 348 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.53 Loni comprises of the following areas of Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh: Panchayats 1 Agraula, 2 Lutfullapur Nawada, 3 Badshahpur Sirauli, 4 Aurangabad Ristal, 5 Behta Hajipur, 6 Pachaira, 7 Chirori, 8 Pavisadakpur, 9 Meerpur Hindu, 10 Asalatpur (Farookh Nagar), 11 Sirora Salempur, 13 Loni, 14 Banthla, 15 Mandola, 16 Nistauli, 17 Sharfuddinpur Jawali, 19 Makanpur of 2 Loni KC and Loni Nagar Panchayat of 2 Ghaziabad Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Loni constituency, which are: Baghpat, Muradnagar, Sahibabad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Delhi.

The total area covered by Loni is approximately 158 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Loni is: 28°45’50.4"N 77°18’44.6"E.

