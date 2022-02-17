'Look Around You': Stop Mocking Migrants, Oppn Tells Channi as 'UP, Bihar ke Bhaiyye' Comment Snowballs

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s statement on “UP, Bihar ke bhaiyye” has triggered a massive row, with several leaders and parties calling out the “insult” and slamming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who shared the stage with Channi and cheered him on, for calling herself “UP ki Beti” and seeking votes in the state. Gandhi is also the Congress incharge for UP.

Attacking Channi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: “Do they know how much is the contribution of people of Bihar in Punjab and how many are living (there)?… I am stunned how people make such statements.”

His view was echoed by Shiv Sena — Congress’ ally in Maharashtra — as leader Priyanka Chaturvedi asked Channi to “look around himself”. “Political parties have failed the people of UP&Bihar that is why those who have a choice they migrate.Just like Indians wanting to go abroad. Successive governments couldn’t give them opportunities&jobs.But when they are in other states they are contributors to their economy,” she tweeted.

Chaturvedi added: “Look around you, they are your unorganised labour and sometimes your cheap labour, they are your service providers, they are your businessmen, they are your entrepreneurs, your lawmakers, your bureaucrats. More importantly, they are Indians. Stop mocking them.”

On Wednesday, the Punjab chief minister stoked a row when, during an election rally, he said: “Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Bhaiyyas from UP, Bihar, and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win." Channi is the Chief Ministerial face of the Congress party for February 20 Punjab elections.

Several parties, including BJP, AAP and Bahujan Samaj Party, called out the Congress for its statement.

Cornered, Channi sought to clarify that his comments were aimed at the Aam Aadmi Party and not a group of people.

