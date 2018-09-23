English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Looking at Rahul Gandhi’s Rafale Charges, UP Minister Asks Him to Avail PM Modi’s Health Scheme
UP Minister of State Mohsin Raza took a dig at Gandhi a day before the Congress leader begins his two-day tour of his parliamentary constituency Amethi.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI photo)
Amethi: Referring to the kind of statements Rahul Gandhi has been making on the Rafale row, an Uttar Pradesh minister on Sunday said the Congress president needed to make use of Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme.
Mohsin Raza took a dig at Gandhi a day before the Congress leader begins his two-day tour of his parliamentary constituency Amethi.
"The manner in which Congress president Rahul Gandhi is making statements, a number of things will improve if he avails the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat," said UP Minister of State Mohsin Raza.
"The language which he had used vis-a-vis Prime Minister, I feel if he avails the benefit of this scheme, he will definitely gain some health (swasthya laabh)," added Raza.
Raza was apparently alluding to Gandhi's recent remark during a rally that the people are now heard saying that the country's "watchman" is a "thief".
The minister, however, did not directly mention this remark.
"The situation of Rahul Gandhi and his party is similar to 'chor machaaye shor' (thieves making allegations)," the minister added.
