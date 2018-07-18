Looking for 'Achhe din'? Congress as Clueless as Paul Pogba in This Video

Pop Quiz



I bow to the most powerful in the line. A person's strength & power are all that are important to me.



I use hatred & fear to maintain the hierarchy of power. I seek out the weakest & crush them.



I rank all living beings based on their usefulness to me.



Who am I? pic.twitter.com/y7jw49Hei7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 18 July 2018

I stand with the last person in the line. The exploited, marginalised and the persecuted. Their religion, caste or beliefs matter little to me.



I seek out those in pain and embrace them. I erase hatred and fear.



I love all living beings.



I am the Congress. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 17 July 2018

The Congress took to Twitter on Wednesday to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “achhe din” slogan.The party posted a video of French footballer Paul Pogba looking around in mock confusion and purportedly asking “where, where, where...” after his team beat Croatia in the finals to lift the FIFA World Cup. They headlined the video “When someone says ‘Achhe Din’” and captioned it as “Pogba and us, same feels”.‘Achhe din’ was a slogan coined by Modi that was used to tide over the 2014 elections. However, political rivals have pointed out that many of the promises made by the saffron party in the run-up to the elections — including employment generation and the assurance of crediting Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every Indian — remain unfulfilled.This is not the first time the Congress has taken a jibe at the Modi government. Party president Rahul Gandhi took to the microblogging site to conduct a ‘pop quiz’ after social activist Swami Agnivesh was attacked by a mob on Tuesday.He also hit back at the BJP after a row over what he said at a recent meeting with Muslim intellectuals. The saffron party has targeted him on the basis of a report that Gandhi told Muslim leaders that the Congress is a “Muslim party”.