Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

LoP Gopal Bhargav Urges MP Speaker to Revoke Disqualification of BJP MLA Prahlad Lodhi

However, Prajapati said the disqualification wasn’t ordered by him and came to into force automatically when the court awarded a two-year jail term to Lodhi.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:November 22, 2019, 9:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
LoP Gopal Bhargav Urges MP Speaker to Revoke Disqualification of BJP MLA Prahlad Lodhi
File photo of Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly Gopal Bhargav.

Bhopal: Ahead of the upcoming winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav called on Speaker NP Prajapati and urged him to revoke the disqualification of Prahlad Singh Lodhi, whose membership was terminated following a court ruling awarding him a two-year jail term.

Lodhi was found guilty of attacking a revenue officer in 2014 by a lower court. The jail term was later stayed by the high court. However, Prajapati said the disqualification wasn’t ordered by him and came to into force automatically when the court pronounced its verdict in the case.

Later, Prajapati told reporters that he was saddened by the opposition’s allegations and urged everyone to maintain the dignity of the constitutional post.

The BJP had earlier accused him of behaving in a partisan manner in Lodhi’s case and said the speaker acted in a haste under Congress pressure. “I had acted within the limits of the Constitution,” Prajapati said on Friday.

Rejecting the BJP’s allegations that he acted in a haste, the speaker said the court verdict was delivered on 30 October and he issued the disqualification order on November 2.

Bhargav said, “The speaker told us the HC stay order has been challenged in the Supreme Court and he isn’t the applicant in the matter, but the state government is. So he cannot take a decision on this,”

On being asked whether Lodhi would come to the Assembly during the winter session, Bhargav said the party’s strategy would be decided if the former’s membership isn’t revived.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Govind Singh has announced that Lodhi won’t be allowed in the House, while the Assembly secretariat has also not sent any information of the upcoming session to Lodhi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram