LoP Gopal Bhargav Urges MP Speaker to Revoke Disqualification of BJP MLA Prahlad Lodhi

Bhopal: Ahead of the upcoming winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav called on Speaker NP Prajapati and urged him to revoke the disqualification of Prahlad Singh Lodhi, whose membership was terminated following a court ruling awarding him a two-year jail term.

Lodhi was found guilty of attacking a revenue officer in 2014 by a lower court. The jail term was later stayed by the high court. However, Prajapati said the disqualification wasn’t ordered by him and came to into force automatically when the court pronounced its verdict in the case.

Later, Prajapati told reporters that he was saddened by the opposition’s allegations and urged everyone to maintain the dignity of the constitutional post.

The BJP had earlier accused him of behaving in a partisan manner in Lodhi’s case and said the speaker acted in a haste under Congress pressure. “I had acted within the limits of the Constitution,” Prajapati said on Friday.

Rejecting the BJP’s allegations that he acted in a haste, the speaker said the court verdict was delivered on 30 October and he issued the disqualification order on November 2.

Bhargav said, “The speaker told us the HC stay order has been challenged in the Supreme Court and he isn’t the applicant in the matter, but the state government is. So he cannot take a decision on this,”

On being asked whether Lodhi would come to the Assembly during the winter session, Bhargav said the party’s strategy would be decided if the former’s membership isn’t revived.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Govind Singh has announced that Lodhi won’t be allowed in the House, while the Assembly secretariat has also not sent any information of the upcoming session to Lodhi.

