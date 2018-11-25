Bronze, 221-Metre High With Chhatra and Pedestal: UP Govt Unveils First Look of Proposed Ram Statue

The Uttar Pradesh government will install a 221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Information) Avanish Awasthi has said.Unveiling details of the proposed structure, he said the statue would be 151-metre high and would be put on a 50-metre high pedestal.There would be a head cover (chhatra) for the grand statue that would be another 20 metre, taking the total height to 221 metres, Awasthi said.Five firms shortlisted for construction of the statue gave presentations before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday evening, the officer said, adding that soil testing is being done for installing the statue.The state government also plans to construct a guest house, a ground, Ram Kuti, the Gurukul Saryu riverfront and beautify the ghats.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had on October 31, inaugurated an imposing 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first home minister, in Gujarat.(with agency inputs)