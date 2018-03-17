English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Loss of Rs 36,000 Crore in Rafale Deal Even as Army Begs for Money: Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi highlighted the price the BJP government paid for the fighter jets, the figure finalised by the erstwhile UPA regime led by Manmohan Singh for purchasing the aircraft and the amount Qatar had paid for the same.
File photo of a French Rafale fighter aircraft. (Photo: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday again trained his guns on the government over the Rafale fighter jets deal, alleging that it had caused a loss of Rs 36,000 crore to the state exchequer even as the Army "begs" for more money.
He also alleged that Dassault Aviation, the French company that manufactured the fighter jets, had called the "lie" of "RM" (Raksha Mantri or Defence Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman by releasing the price of the aircraft.
Gandhi highlighted the price the BJP government paid for the fighter jets, the figure finalised by the erstwhile UPA regime led by Manmohan Singh for purchasing the aircraft and the amount Qatar had paid for the same.
"Dassault called RM's lie and released prices paid per RAFALE plane in report: Qatar = 1319 Cr, MODI = 1670 Cr, MMS = 570 Cr.
"1100 Cr per plane or 36,000 Cr i.e 10 pc of our Defence budget, in the pocket. Meanwhile, our Army begs our Govt. for money (sic)," the Congress leader said on Twitter.
Gandhi has been attacking the BJP-led government over the defence deal, alleging that it has caused a huge loss to the state exchequer. He has also questioned Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's silence on the issue.
Also Watch
He also alleged that Dassault Aviation, the French company that manufactured the fighter jets, had called the "lie" of "RM" (Raksha Mantri or Defence Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman by releasing the price of the aircraft.
Gandhi highlighted the price the BJP government paid for the fighter jets, the figure finalised by the erstwhile UPA regime led by Manmohan Singh for purchasing the aircraft and the amount Qatar had paid for the same.
"Dassault called RM's lie and released prices paid per RAFALE plane in report: Qatar = 1319 Cr, MODI = 1670 Cr, MMS = 570 Cr.
"1100 Cr per plane or 36,000 Cr i.e 10 pc of our Defence budget, in the pocket. Meanwhile, our Army begs our Govt. for money (sic)," the Congress leader said on Twitter.
Gandhi has been attacking the BJP-led government over the defence deal, alleging that it has caused a huge loss to the state exchequer. He has also questioned Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's silence on the issue.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL: Chhetri Calls Final Against Chennaiyin as 'Most Important Game of His Life'
- Raid Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Starrer is Promising But Runs Out of Steam Before The Finish Line
- Avengers Infinity War Trailer: The End Is Near and Thanos Has Got Us All Stoked About It
- Irrfan Reveals He's Suffering From NeuroEndocrine Tumour, Promises To Return With More Stories
- Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez Gives an Edgy Makeover to Madhuri Dixit's Mohini in Baaghi 2