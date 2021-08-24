'Lost Faith in Him': Punjab CM Faces Revolt as Ministers, MLAs Plan to Approach Top Brass for Replacement

The Punjab government was thrown into a crisis on Tuesday after five ministers and about two dozen legislators openly revolted against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, seeking his replacement from the party high command.

The leaders will approach the top brass, stating that they have no faith in the leadership of Singh vis-à-vis fulfilling election promises. The irked ministers and MLAs met at the residence of minister Tript Bajwa in which the decision to approach the party high command was taken.

The leaders have authorised a five-member delegation to meet Sonia Gandhi soon to make the representation. Ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Charanjit Channi and PPCC General Secretary and MLA Pargat Singh will be seeking time to meet the Congress president.

“We do realise changing the CM is prerogative of the parry high command. But we have lost faith in him,’’ ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and Charanjit Channi told the media. Targeting the chief minister directly, the ministers said that under him, winning the state seemed a difficult proposition.

“We have no personal ambition and we have the best portfolios with us but still we are stating the facts. Our concern is that the poll promises like justice in Bargari sacrilege, scrapping the faulty power purchase agreements are not fulfilled,” they said.

These significant political developments are taking place just a day ahead of the visit of party in-charge Harish Rawat to Chandigarh. He was expected to take stock of the party affairs following another round of bout between Chief Minister and PCC Chief over remarks made by latter’s aides over Kashmir and Pakistan.

