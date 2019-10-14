'Lost His Mental Balance': Bhupesh Baghel Attacks Khattar for 'Derogatory' Remarks against Sonia Gandhi

Nagpur: Joining the row erupted after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made a remark regarding Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the BJP leader has lost his mental balance.

"He (Khattar) has track record of making derogatory statements, actually he has lost his mental balance because of impending defeat in ensuing assembly polls in Haryana," Baghel remarked at Nagpur press club when a scribe sought his reaction over Khattar's statement against Congress chief.

During an Assembly election rally on Sunday, the Haryana Chief Minister had targeted Sonia Gandhi over her return as the Congress President, almost comparing her with a dead rat while using the Hindi proverb "khoda pahad nikli chuhiya".

Baghel, who is credited with ending the 15-year-long BJP regime in mineral-rich state late last year, is on a campaign trail in neighbouring Maharashtra that goes to Assembly polls along with Haryana on October 21.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister who is also known for his stinging rhetoric against the BJP, asked whether the idea of nationalism of saffron party is inspired by Hitler or Mussolini. He slammed the Central government for its economic policy which is "pro-corporate".

"The country is witnessing a slowdown in every sector while economy was booming during Manmohan Singh-led UPA regime but I can tell you in Chhattisgarh there is no fallout of slowdown primarily because the Congress government has focussed on rural economy and also well taken care of farmers," Baghel said.

