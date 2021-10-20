Lot of Ifs and Buts in Captain’s Statement, Let Him First Quit Congress: Parminder Singh Dhindsa

After Captain Amarinder Singh said he will look for an alliance with like-minded parties, such as the breakaway Dhindsa group, Lehragaga MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa said the former Punjab chief minister had not spoken to him, so far, and that there were a “lot of ifs and buts in Captain’s statement".

“It is difficult for me to comment on the issue because Captain Amarinder Singh is still a part of the Congress. Let him first quit the Congress party. There are a lot of ifs and buts in his statement. He says if BJP resolves the issue of the farmers or when he forms his party — then he will have an alliance. We have not even discussed this issue in our party. We haven’t had any meetings with Singh, not even a conversation. Our party’s stand is that the three farm laws be scrapped," Parminder told News18.

Parminder and his father Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa formed the faction, Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic), after quitting the main Akali Dal.

The MLA said his party was strongly against the Congress, the Akali Dal as well as the BJP. “We want the farmer agitation should be resolved. That is primary objective of our party. We want the three laws to be scrapped as per the farmers’ demand. We are opposing the Akali Dal, we are opposing the BJP and we are opposing the Congress,” he said, when asked if his party will go with the BJP after joining hands with Captain.

“These are just hypothetical things. When things come to that kind of situation, the party will discuss and look into it and decide what is to be done,” Parminder told News18.

Ranjit Singh Brahmpura of another Akali faction, SAD (Sanyukt), said, “Captain has never called me, never met me and Dhindsa in the last few years. This news has no basis as there have been no talks with Captain as yet. No doubt, farmers’ issue should be resolved, over 700 lives have been lost during farmers’ protest. Punjabis gave maximum sacrifices for independence of India, but the Centre is not listening to them for over a year. This is pathetic. We will not approach Captain first, but if laws will be repealed we will decide the future course and can go with like-minded people. But we will not go with BJP because it’s anti-farmer."

