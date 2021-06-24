Lotus Design for Shivamogga Airport Leads to War of Words Between BJP, Congress in Karnataka

The lotus design for Shivamogga’s proposed airport has led to political controversy in Karnataka. The Congress in the state is demanding that the project should be shelved since the lotus is the election symbol of the BJP.

According to The News Minute, Congress MLA NA Harris alleged that the BJP plans to give publicity to their election symbol using public money, and urged the BJP government to change the design.

“Shivamogga is where the CM hails from and the airport project has been planned for sometime now. It has taken us by surprise that the structure resembles a lotus. Since it resembles the election symbol of BJP, I urge the state and the Union government to shelve the project,” Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa was quoted by the News Minute as saying.

However, the BJP said there is nothing wrong with it as the lotus is also the national flower of India.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Rs 220 crore airport project in his political bastion of Shivamogga, as he expressed confidence that it will give a boost to tourism, industries and economic activities in the region.

“The long-cherished dream of people of Shivamogga about having an airport is finally becoming a reality. The project that was planned when I was Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister in the past was shelved due to contractor issues and lack of interest by the governments that came later," Yediyurappa had said.

The project to construct the well-equipped airport at Sogane in Shivamogga taluk at the cost of Rs 220 crore in about 662.38 acre land area has been initiated, he had said, adding that the project will be taken up in two phases.

The first phase consists of runway, taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road and compound wall construction, while the second phase consists of terminal building, ATC tower, fire station building, among others.

Noting that under the Udan scheme the project has been envisaged to provide affordable air travel to people, the Chief Minister had expressed confidence about tourism, industries and economic activities in the region getting a boost, with the small airport coming up at Shivamogga.

(With inputs from PTI)

