Loudspeaker Row LIVE Updates: MNS in Full Swing as Deadline Ends, Raj Thackeray to Address Media, Maha Govt on Alert, Security Up in Sensitive Areas

Loudspeaker Row LIVE Updates: Hours after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray set up the stage for a possible confrontation as he urged people to show the “strength of a Hindu now or never”, MNS workers played Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers during the first namaz at 5 am on Wednesday morning in Mumbai’s Charkop area. Read More
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers launched their campaign to play ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside certain mosques in Mumbai and other parts of the state where ‘azan’ was relayed on loudspeakers, here on Wednesday morning.
In places like Kandivali in Mumbai, pockets of Thane, Pune and Nashik, some MNS workers were seen playing Hanuman Chalisa on portable loudspeakers as ‘azan’ was heard on local mosques, though at low decibels.
Police have deployed tight security in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra, aided by over 30,000 Home Guards, QRT and other units, and there have been no reports of any untoward incidents so far.
Not willing to take any chances, the Maharashtra Police launched a state-wide crackdown on Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders and activists ahead of its May 4 deadline to remove loudspeakers from mosques and then other places of worship.
The move came after a high-level meeting was convened by Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil with Director-General of Police Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pande and other top police and home department officials to discuss the issue.
A special court here on Wednesday granted bail to Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, who were arrested following a row over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. The couple was arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’ in Bandra area here.
They were booked under various provisions of the IPC, including charges of sedition and promoting enmity. On Wednesday, special judge R N Rokade allowed their bail plea.
The court said the applicants shall not commit a similar offence while on bail, and not address the press on any subject related to the case. The couple had in their bail plea, filed through advocates Rizwan Merchant and Abad Ponda, claimed that the call to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’, the CM’s private residence, cannot be said to be an act to promote feelings of enmity or hatred and the charge under IPC section 153(A) cannot be sustained.
Trouble mounted for MNS president Raj Thackeray after the Aurangabad police on Tuesday registered an offence against him over his “provocative” speech on loudspeakers atop mosques two days ago, while the Maharashtra DGP said appropriate legal action will be taken against him over the issue.In related developments, a court in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Raj Thackeray in connection with a 14-year-old case, while the Mumbai police served him a notice under a CrPC section related to prevention of cognizable offences.
Sending out a blunt message to the MNS president over his May 3 deadline for removal of loudspeakers from mosques, the ruling Shiv Sena said the state does not run on ultimatums and that the rule of law prevails here even as some MNS leaders warned they will hit the streets in case of further action against their leader. The police in Aurangabad, located more than 350km from Mumbai in central Maharashtra, on Tuesday registered a case against Raj Thackeray, two days after he called for silencing loudspeakers atop mosques from May 4, an official said.
Undeterred by registration of a case against him, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday urged people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they hear loudspeakers “blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call).In an open letter, he asked people to lodge complaint with the police by dialling 100 if they are distributed by the sound of ‘azaan’.
“One must complain daily,” the MNS leader said. “I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeaker blaring with azaan; in those places, play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. That’s when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers,” Raj Thackeray said in the letter.All local mandals and vigilant citizens should start a signature campaign over the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques and submit it to the police station in their locality, he said.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers played Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker near a mosque in Charkop area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a day after their party chief Raj Thackeray gave a call to recite the religious hymn to protest against loudspeakers blaring ‘azaan’. In a video, an MNS worker, holding the party flag, was seen playing the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker from a highrise here. In the background, the ‘azaan’ could be heard from a loudspeaker of a nearby mosque.
In neighbouring Thane city, some MNS activists played the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker at a spot in Indira Nagar area. No mosque was located in the vicinity.
The Hanuman Chalisa was played on the terrace of a residential building. Security has been tightened outside the residence of the MNS chief in Mumbai amid the loudspeaker row.
On the other hand, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey is on rounds to various police stations to review the law and order situation in the city.
Besides, in Pune, the police have beefed up security near Puneshswar Hanuman Temple in the Kasba Peth area after the MNS announced to organise “Maha Arti” in the temple amid loudspeaker row.
As tension is brewing in the state, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will address a press conference at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, reacting to the loudspeaker vs Hanuman Chalisa controversy, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi called it a battle of existence between two brothers. “They are competing over whose loudspeaker should be the loudest and trying to disrupt the communal harmony of this country,” Naqvi said.
Referring to Uttar Pradesh as the “model peaceful state”, Naqvi said that issues of loudspeakers should be addressed like how it has been in UP.
Raj Thackeray late on Tuesday had called upon the people to play “Hanuman Chalisa” outside those mosques where “azaans’ (prayer calls) are sounded from Wednesday.
“I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeakers blaring with azaans; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on the loudspeakers! That’s when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers!” he said.
In a statement released here, the MNS chief alleged that Hindu festivals are restricted by silence zones under the facade of schools or hospitals, but mosques are exempt from such restrictions.
“I appeal to all Hindus that, make them hear Hanuman Chalisa, all local mandals and vigilant citizens should start a signature drive against it and submit the appeal letter with signatures daily to the local police station, if one hears the masjids playing the loudspeakers, the citizens should dial 100 and lodge a complaint. One must complain everyday,” he said.
The estranged cousin of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called upon the police to show that the country is “governed by law and order, they should maintain and follow the law, and unauthorised mosques, loudspeakers and the prayers being held in the middle of the roads need to be addressed duly”.
Reiterating to the Muslims that this was a social issue and not a religious one, Raj Thackeray said he wholeheartedly welcomed the decision of those mosques that have tried to stop the use of loudspeakers owing to the misuse and disturbances caused by it, and also directed the Hindus not to harass such mosques that have stopped using loudspeakers.
Acknowledging that the issue cannot be tackled in a day, he called upon all Hindus to take the call ahead of shutting down loudspeakers, become mentally prepared for it, all politicians should also work towards it, and “each citizen should show the strength of what it is to be a Hindu”.
He referred to the Supreme Court guidelines on the timings, the decibel levels and other aspects for the use of loudspeakers by all religions for the duration of their festivals, but it is not supposed to be for 365 days, etc.
Targeting his cousin and Chief Minister, Raj Thackeray sought to remind him of the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray who wanted all loudspeakers to be silenced.
“Are you going to listen to this? Or are you going to follow what non-religious Sharad Pawar who is responsible to keep you in power? Let the people of Maharashtra witness what is going to happen,” he said.
He added that the country doesn’t have so many jails that can arrest the Hindus, and this fact should be recognised by the governments.
“My dear Hindu brothers, sisters and mothers come together, be one in bringing down these loudspeakers! If not now, then it will never happen!” he said.
Earlier, the Aurangabad police booked Raj for flouting the police conditions when permission was granted for his May 1 rally there, and the police launched a state-wide crackdown against MNS activists.
In order to avert any untoward situation, the Maharashtra Police went into a high-alert mode, cancelled all leaves of personnel for security duties, deployed 30,000 home guards and other measures to tackle Raj Thackeray’s “ultimatum”.
(With agency inputs)
