Lovely Anand (RJD) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

She is a former MP and the wife of strongman Anand Mohan and is contesting from the Saharsa assembly seat as an RJD candidate. She is pitted against Alok Ranjan Jha of the BJP. She is also the grand-daughter of India's freedom fighter Rameshwar Prasad Singh. She had beat parliamentarian Kishori Sinha, the wife of former Bihar Chief Minister Satyendra Narayan Sinha, in a 1994 Lok Sabha by-election in the north Bihar constituency of Vaishali. Lovely Anand has also twice been elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, winning once in Barh and again in Nabinagar. Her husband, Anand Mohan Singh is currently serving a life sentence for allegedly abetting murder. He had twice been the MP for Sheohar, in 1996 and 1998.

Lovely Anand is a RJD candidate from Saharsa constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: . Lovely Anand's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 54 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs 3.6 crore which includes Rs 20.3 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 3.4 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs 5.2 lakh of which Rs 5.2 lakh is self income. Lovely Anand's has total liabilities of Rs 0.

This RJD candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Saharsa are: Alok Ranjan (BJP), Lovely Anand (RJD), Bidhan Chandra Jha (NCP), Amar Kant Vats Alias Sohan Jha (JVKP), Kamal Deo Sharma (LJPS), Krishna Shekhar (SJDD), Ranjan Priyadarshi (JAPL), Rajesh Kumar Jha (PP), Vimlesh Kumar Singh (NJP), Amit Kumar (IND), Kishor Kumar (IND), Ranjit Kumar Rana (IND), Birendra Kumar (IND), Siyaram Paswan (IND)

