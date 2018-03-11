Low Turnout Marks UP Bypoll Battle; Gorakhpur Registers 43 Percent, Phulpur 37 Percent

: Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a polling percentage of 43 per cent while Phulpur saw a turnout of only 37.39 percent at the close of the counting on Sunday, said Election Commission.Assembly segment-wise breakup of the vote percentage throws an interesting picture. Voting in the rural areas viz., Phaphamau – 43%, Soraon – 45% and Phulpur – 46.32% was higher than the urban segments of Allahabad West – 31% and Allahabad North – 21.65%.The bypolls were necessitated after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, respectively following their election to the state legislative council.After casting his vote in Gorakhpur, Adityanath claimed the BJP was getting widespread support from the people.Speaking toafter casting his vote on Sunday morning, Yogi Adityanath called the BSP-SP partnership an "unholy alliance". "The voters will reject this opportunistic, unethical and unholy alliance," he said.On the voting day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said it was a day to "change and re-write history".Termed by Adityanath a "rehearsal" for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the bye-elections are witnessing a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress.The saffron party has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the SP's Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel, respectively. The Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur Lok Sabha seat.Gorakhpur is significant for the BJP as it is the bastion of the chief minister, who represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. Prior to Yogi Adityanath, the seat was represented in parliament by his mentor Yogi Avaidyanath thrice.Phulpur, once represented by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and Maurya won there.