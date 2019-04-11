English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Low Voter Turnout in Telangana, Clashes in Andhra Mark Phase 1 of Polls in 2 Southern States
Andhra Pradesh CEO GK Dwivedi expressed his concern over the poor display of conduct during polls. He said that concerned authorities would be asked to take action as per guidelines.
File photos of YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.
Hyderabad: Lok Sabha polls in Telangana for 17 LS seats were held in a peaceful manner but in Andhra Pradesh the contest for 175 MLA and 25 MP seats turned violent on Thursday as the ruling TDP and opposition YSRCP came to blows.
The violence that gripped Andhra Pradesh today claimed two lives. TDP leader Bhaskar Reddy follower of JC Diwakar Reddy was killed in the clashes in Tadipatri town, while YSRCP leader Venkataramana Reddy was killed when the TDP party members attacked him in Tirupathi district.
Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao was also allegedly attacked by YSRCP loyalists at Inametla polling station near Rajupalem in Guntur district. Rao alleged that YSRCP members had attacked him when he went to check if EVMs were being rigged.
Telangana CEO Rajat Kumar told reporters that polling was peaceful in all 17 LS segments was. EVMs that showed technical snags were replaced and polls were conducted with ease, he added.
Andhra Pradesh CEO GK Dwivedi, however, expressed his concern over the poor display of conduct during polls. He said that concerned authorities would be asked to take action as per guidelines.
Apart from the cases of clashes between TDP and YSRCP members, one Jana Sena candidate from Guntakal Madhusudhan Gupta had smashed an EVM. He was taken into custody by the police soon after. Some candidates also ransacked the polling stations and smashed EVMs and polling material at various places across the state.
Both states, however, faced technical snags in some polling stations. These issues were addressed and faulty machines were replaced by the poll teams.
Telangana saw voter turnout at 60.57 percent. The state witnessed low voter turnout in during the early hours. Turnout was low in Hyderabad and Secunderabad but remained high in the rest of the parliamentary constituencies.
In Andhra Pradesh, the polls for Assembly and Lok Sabha seats saw a low turnout during early hours but increased later. According to information at 3 pm the overall voting percentage was recorded at 54 per cent.
Andhra Pradesh CEO had informed reporters that total voter turnout may hit close to 80 per cent when the last voter exercises his franchise. But, the total turn out figured at 74.21 percent by days end.
Also Watch
Also Watch
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
