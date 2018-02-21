GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Lower Lip Bruise, Swelling Behind Ears': Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash's Medical Report

Prakash alleged that at a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Monday evening, AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan physically assaulted him.

Uday Singh Rana | News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2018, 3:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Lower Lip Bruise, Swelling Behind Ears': Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash's Medical Report
Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash exits after meeting Lt Governor Anil Baijal over his alleged manhandling by an AAP MLA, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The National Capital witnessed ugly, unprecedented scenes on Tuesday when Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and registered a formal complaint against two ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

Prakash alleged that at a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Monday evening, AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan physically assaulted him. On Wednesday, Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital issued a medical certificate detailing the physical symptoms that Prakash was showing when brought to the hospital.

The symptoms, according to the report, were more or less consistent with his claims of having been assaulted at the meeting. The Chief Secretary, the report said, complained of “painful neck movements”, “pain behind both ears” and “pain behind right eye”. Doctors also noticed other physical markers of assault on Prakash.

Delhi CS medical report

The report adds that Prakash was bearing “tenderness and mild swelling behind both ears” and “swelling over the right zygomatic region”. In medical parlance, the ‘zygomatic bone’ is a term used to refer to the human cheekbone. This would likely indicate that the Chief Secretary was struck across the face. It adds that Prakash had a “bruise over lower lip, right side approximately 1 cm X 0.5 cm” and that he was experiencing “tenderness” in the region.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You