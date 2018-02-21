'Lower Lip Bruise, Swelling Behind Ears': Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash's Medical Report

The National Capital witnessed ugly, unprecedented scenes on Tuesday when Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and registered a formal complaint against two ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.Prakash alleged that at a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Monday evening, AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan physically assaulted him. On Wednesday, Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital issued a medical certificate detailing the physical symptoms that Prakash was showing when brought to the hospital.The symptoms, according to the report, were more or less consistent with his claims of having been assaulted at the meeting. The Chief Secretary, the report said, complained of “painful neck movements”, “pain behind both ears” and “pain behind right eye”. Doctors also noticed other physical markers of assault on Prakash.The report adds that Prakash was bearing “tenderness and mild swelling behind both ears” and “swelling over the right zygomatic region”. In medical parlance, the ‘zygomatic bone’ is a term used to refer to the human cheekbone. This would likely indicate that the Chief Secretary was struck across the face. It adds that Prakash had a “bruise over lower lip, right side approximately 1 cm X 0.5 cm” and that he was experiencing “tenderness” in the region.