LS Bypolls: TMC's Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo File Nomination as Candidates from Bengal's Asansol, Ballygunge

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo submitted their nomination as candidates for the bypolls to Asansol and Ballygunge Lok Sabha seats respectively on Monday.

The Trinamool Congress TMC on March 12 announced Shatrughan Sinha, actor-turned-politician who recently joined the party, as its candidate for the Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll and former Union minister Babul Supriyo as the nominee for the Ballygunge Assembly bypolls.

Bypolls to both the seats will be held on April 12.

While Babul Supriyo had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the TMC in September last year, Shatrughan Sinha announced that he has joined the TMC two days after Bengal CM and party supremo Mamata Banerjee said that he will contest the Asansol assembly seat in the West Bengal bypolls on party’s ticket.

In Asansol and Ballygunge, Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo were accompanied by senior leaders TMC leaders during their rallies.

Shatrughan Sinha had earlier told News18 that he will work for the people of Asansol in every way possible, adding that Bengal is “close to his heart".

The bypoll to the Asansol seat, which was won by Babul Supriyo on a BJP ticket in 2019, was necessitated after Supriyo left the Saffron party to join the TMC an resigned as from the MP post. The Ballygunge seat, meanwhile, fell vacant after the demise of former state minister Subrata Mukherjee in November last year.

“Have received didi’s wishes in the morning . I am very happy and am looking forward to April 12. They [BJP] are targeting me as I have switched party. If am being targeted, then those who have come from other parties like my friend Jyotiraditya Scindia should resign," Supriyo said on Monday as he filed his nomination.

