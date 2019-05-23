English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LS Election Result Historic, Unprecedented, Says Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
Stating that the outcome is a mandate for Modi, the Assam BJP leader claimed that it is unprecedented in electoral history and a wave in favour of a 'great leader decided national and state elections the way #ModiWave has done for @BJP4India'.
File photo of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (PTI)
Guwahati: Terming the Lok Sabha election results as "historic" and "unprecedented", Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Thursday said the mandate is for nationalism and faster development of a new India.
In a series of tweets, Sonowal gave full credit to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah for BJP's landslide victory.
"A historic day for India. It's a vote for nationalism and faster development. It's a vote for #NewIndia.
Congratulations to the people of India for choosing a strong & honest Govt led by PM Shri @narendramodi ji," Sonowal said.
Stating that the outcome is a mandate for Modi, the Assam BJP leader claimed that it is unprecedented in electoral history and a wave in favour of a "great leader decided national and state elections the way #ModiWave has done for @BJP4India".
"I congratulate Shri @AmitShah ji for this great victory. Your meticulous planning, campaign strategy and tremendous hard work not only helped @BJP4India to retain its existing support, but also make it expand hugely by winning in newer areas," Sonowal said.
He congratulated BJP workers and expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for their "unwavering love & support towards PM Shri @narendramodi ji and his vision of #NewIndia".
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too wished Modi and Shah for the "historic victory".
"May 23, 2019 is a day of great pride and will go down in History as a day when the might & voice of millions of muted Indians roared in unison for #NarendraModi. Truth wins!" tweeted Sarma, the convenor of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance.
