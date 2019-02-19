English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lt Guv Kiran Bedi Expresses Happiness as Puducherry CM Ends Dharna
The meeting to iron out the differences between the two sides lasted for four and a half hours on Monday. After the meeting, CM Narayanasamy told reporters his protest has been called off.
File image of Lt Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy at swearing-in ceremony.
Loading...
Puducherry: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday expressed happiness that Chief Minister V Narayanasamy ended his 'dharna' after discussing with her the issues he had raised, including increasing assistance under old age and widow pension schemes.
The former IPS officer, who met Narayanasamy and his ministerial colleagues on Monday, said, "The meeting helped clarify and consolidate issues."
"I am happy Puducherry government will return to work and so will the road to Raj Nivas will be open for visitors to come to her office," she said in a WhatsApp message to the media.
Narayanasamy had been staging a dharna outside Raj Nivas for six days against what he said was Bedi's reluctance to approve his welfare schemes and administrative orders. He had written a letter, dated February 7, to Bedi mentioning his demands and the issues.
The meeting to iron out the differences between the two sides last for four and a half hours on Monday.
Outside the Lt governor's residence after the meeting, Narayanasamy told reporters his protest has been called off. The jail bharo and fast programmes slated for
February 20 and 21 have also been suspended, he said.
"We have achieved a partial success in our representation to Kiran Bedi on various issues," the chief minister said.
A number of leaders, including DMK leader M K Stalin from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had called on Narayanasamy at the protest site.
During the protest, the road leading to Raj Nivas was cordoned off and iron barricades were erected.
The former IPS officer, who met Narayanasamy and his ministerial colleagues on Monday, said, "The meeting helped clarify and consolidate issues."
"I am happy Puducherry government will return to work and so will the road to Raj Nivas will be open for visitors to come to her office," she said in a WhatsApp message to the media.
Narayanasamy had been staging a dharna outside Raj Nivas for six days against what he said was Bedi's reluctance to approve his welfare schemes and administrative orders. He had written a letter, dated February 7, to Bedi mentioning his demands and the issues.
The meeting to iron out the differences between the two sides last for four and a half hours on Monday.
Outside the Lt governor's residence after the meeting, Narayanasamy told reporters his protest has been called off. The jail bharo and fast programmes slated for
February 20 and 21 have also been suspended, he said.
"We have achieved a partial success in our representation to Kiran Bedi on various issues," the chief minister said.
A number of leaders, including DMK leader M K Stalin from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had called on Narayanasamy at the protest site.
During the protest, the road leading to Raj Nivas was cordoned off and iron barricades were erected.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Echo Input Review: Proof That The Simplest Things Can Make The Maximum Impact
- Box Office: Manikarnika Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark, Gully Boy Likely to Enter the Club
- Old Fake Video of SRK Donating Money to Pakistan is Viral. Twitter Responds With #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Compact SUV Clocks Record 4 Lakh Sales in 3 Years
- Avengers Endgame: Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Almost Confirmed Quantum Realm Theory with This Major Spoiler
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results