Lucknow Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 53.34%, which is 2.41% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Reeta Joshi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.175 Lucknow Cantt (Lucknow Cantonment) (लखनऊ कैंट.) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow Cantt is part of Lucknow Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.73% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.36%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.29%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 448016 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,36,985 were male and 2,11,011 female and 20 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lucknow Cantt in 2019 was: 890 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,61,298 eligible electors, of which 2,00,705 were male,1,67,586 female and 20 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,20,755 eligible electors, of which 1,73,740 were male, 1,46,998 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lucknow Cantt in 2017 was 701. In 2012, there were 592 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Reeta Joshi of BJP won in this seat defeating Aparna Yadav of SP by a margin of 33,796 which was 18.03% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.9% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Prof Rita Bahuguna Joshi of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Suresh Chandra Tiwari of BJP by a margin of 21,753 votes which was 13.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.95% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 175 Lucknow Cantt Assembly segment of the 35. Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. Rajnath Singh of BJP won the Lucknow Parliament seat defeating Poonam Shatrughan Sinha of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Lucknow Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 25 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt are: Anil Pandey (BSP), Dilpreet Singh Virk (INC), Brajesh Pathak (BJP), Surendra Singh Gandhi (SP), Ajay Kumar (AAP), Ajay Kumar Singh (RRP), Asheesh Saxena (JDU), Rajni Kant Dubey (SSEP), Sachidanand Srivastava (JBPA), Satyendra Kumar Tiwari (RJAVP), Nigmendra Mishra (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 53.34%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 50.93%, while it was 50.56% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lucknow Cantt went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.175 Lucknow Cantt Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 318. In 2012, there were 282 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.175 Lucknow Cantt comprises of the following areas of Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow (Census Town), Ward Nos. 6, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 24, 29, 30, 35, 50, 53, 56, 64, 68, 78, 85, 89, 98 and 100 in Lucknow (Municipal Corporation) of 3 Lucknow Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Lucknow Cantt constituency, which are: Lucknow West, Lucknow East, Sarojini Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Lucknow Cantt is approximately 51 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lucknow Cantt is: 26°48’43.9"N 80°56’49.2"E.

