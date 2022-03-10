Lucknow Central Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Lucknow Central seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Mohammad Zafar Qureshi (IND), Kishori Lal (IND), Salman Siddique (AIMIM), Ashish Chandra (BSP), Rajnish Kumar Gupta (BJP), Ravidas Mehrotra (SP), Sadaf Jafar (INC), Gaurav Verma (SHS), Dharmendra Gupta (VPI), Nadeem Ashraf (AAP), Ram Kumar (SSEP), Ram Sundar Bhushan (PPSP), Vikrant Mohan Srivastava (BJMPA).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.63%, which is 3.48% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Brijesh Pathak of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.174 Lucknow Central (लखनऊ सेंट्रल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow Central is part of Lucknow Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.83% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.29%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 424848 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,28,861 were male and 1,95,971 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lucknow Central in 2019 was: 856 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,41,888 eligible electors, of which 1,97,126 were male,1,69,824 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,31,971 eligible electors, of which 1,78,845 were male, 1,53,126 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lucknow Central in 2017 was 227. In 2012, there were 213 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Brijesh Pathak of BJP won in this seat defeating Ravidas Mehrotra of SP by a margin of 5,094 which was 2.61% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.2% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ravidas Mehrotra of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vidya Sagar Gupta of BJP by a margin of 22,732 votes which was 13.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 37.05% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 174 Lucknow Central Assembly segment of the 35. Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. Rajnath Singh of BJP won the Lucknow Parliament seat defeating Poonam Shatrughan Sinha of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Lucknow Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 18 contestants in the fray for this seat and 21 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Lucknow Central are: Mohammad Zafar Qureshi (IND), Kishori Lal (IND), Salman Siddique (AIMIM), Ashish Chandra (BSP), Rajnish Kumar Gupta (BJP), Ravidas Mehrotra (SP), Sadaf Jafar (INC), Gaurav Verma (SHS), Dharmendra Gupta (VPI), Nadeem Ashraf (AAP), Ram Kumar (SSEP), Ram Sundar Bhushan (PPSP), Vikrant Mohan Srivastava (BJMPA).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.63%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 53.15%, while it was 50.95% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lucknow Central went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.174 Lucknow Central Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 329. In 2012, there were 309 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.174 Lucknow Central comprises of the following areas of Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 8, 11, 22, 25, 31, 32, 33, 42, 46, 47, 49, 54, 59, 62, 65, 67, 70, 74, 76, 77, 80, 81, 82, 91, 99, 101, 108 and 110 in Lucknow (Municipal Corporation) of 3 Lucknow Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Lucknow Central constituency, which are: Lucknow West, Lucknow East, Lucknow North, Bakshi Kaa Talab. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Lucknow Central is approximately 30 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lucknow Central is: 26°51’00.0"N 80°56’47.8"E.

