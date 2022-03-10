Lucknow West Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 AM.

Live election results updates of Lucknow West seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Armaan Khan (SP), Anjani Kumar Srivastava (BJP), Kayam Raza Khan (BSP), Shahana Siddiqui (INC), Atul Tiwari (BSCP), Kanti Pandey (RRP), Kaynat Siddiqui (JABP), Rajiv Bakshi (AAP), Rahul Gupta (IND), Vinay Shukla (IND), Mohd Hanif Khan (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.29%, which is 2.19% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Suresh Kumar Shrivastav of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.171 Lucknow West (Lucknow Paschim) (लखनऊ पश्चिम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow West is part of Lucknow Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.29%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 544325 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,94,040 were male and 2,50,262 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lucknow West in 2019 was: 851 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,87,493 eligible electors, of which 2,10,951 were male,1,76,896 female and 27 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,40,251 eligible electors, of which 1,85,147 were male, 1,55,086 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lucknow West in 2017 was 189. In 2012, there were 155 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Suresh Kumar Shrivastav of BJP won in this seat defeating Mod Rehan of SP by a margin of 13,072 which was 6.01% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.76% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mohd Rehan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Suresh Kumar Shrivastav of BJP by a margin of 7,812 votes which was 4.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 29.35% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 171 Lucknow West Assembly segment of the 35. Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. Rajnath Singh of BJP won the Lucknow Parliament seat defeating Poonam Shatrughan Sinha of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Lucknow Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 18 contestants in the fray for this seat and 24 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.29%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.1%, while it was 49.98% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lucknow West went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.171 Lucknow West Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 387. In 2012, there were 331 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.171 Lucknow West comprises of the following areas of Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 17, 26, 36, 52, 63, 71, 75, 83, 87, 90, 92, 94, 95, 102, 104, 106, 107 and 109 in Lucknow (Municipal Corporation) of 3 Lucknow Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Lucknow West constituency, which are: Lucknow Central, Lucknow East, Lucknow Cantt., Sarojini Nagar, Malihabad, Bakshi Kaa Talab. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Lucknow West is approximately 48 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lucknow West is: 26°50’04.9"N 80°52’15.2"E.

