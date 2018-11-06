Lucknow's Ekana International Stadium Renamed in Atal's Honour 24 Hrs Before India vs WI T20 Match

A day before the second T20 cricket match between India and West Indies, the Yogi Adityanath government has renamed the Ekana International Stadium to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Sports Stadium.It is after a gap of 24 years that any international cricket match is being organised in the state capital.A government notice announcing the change in the name was issued on Monday evening by the Housing and Urban Planning Department of the state.The notice read, “As per the Article 17.5.1 of the concession agreement between Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Ekana Sportz City Pvt Ltd and GC Constructions and Development Industries Pvt Ltd, after giving it proper thoughts the Governor has happily accepted the proposal to change name of the international cricket stadium, situated in Sector 7 of Gomti Nagar Extension, to Bharat Ratan Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Antar-rashtriya Cricket Stadium.”The dream project of former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be formally inaugurated on Tuesday by CM Yogi Adityanath.Attacking the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said, “The new tradition of renaming places by the Yogi government shows the hollowness of the state government. In last two years of their governance, the Yogi government could not do anything of their own which they could have dedicated to respected Atal ji. The international cricket stadium was a vision of former CM Akhilesh Yadav and this is a tribute to Atal Ji from the Samajwadi Party people instead.”Later in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath will reach Ayodhya to participate in grand Diwali celebrations — ‘Deepotsav’.