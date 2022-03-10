Ludhiana Central Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Gurdev Sharma Debi from BJP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Ludhiana Central seat in Punjab. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Gurdev Sharma Debi (BJP), Surinder Kumar Dawar (INC), Adv.Raminder Pal Singh (PPOID), Harjinder Singh (SADASM), Ashok Parashar (Pappi) (AAP), Pritpal Singh Pali (SAD), Jagtar Singh (SP), Darshan Singh (ILVP), Jatinderpal Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.77%, which is -8.03% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Surinder Kumar Dawar of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ludhiana Central results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

RELATED NEWS Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Ludhiana Central Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

Constituency No.63 Ludhiana Central (लुधियाना सेंट्रल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ludhiana district of Punjab. Ludhiana Central is part of Ludhiana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

Advertisement

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.2%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 158931 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 73,778 were male and 85,142 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ludhiana Central in 2022 is: 1,154 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,60,323 eligible electors, of which 79,290 were male,68,354 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,34,931 eligible electors, of which 72,129 were male, 62,802 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ludhiana Central in 2017 was 17. In 2012, there were 16 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Surinder Kumar Dawar of INC won in this seat defeating Gurdev Sharma Debi of BJP by a margin of 20,480 which was 19.88% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.47% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Surinder Kumar Dawar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Satpal Gosain of BJP by a margin of 7,196 votes which was 7.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.08% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 63 Ludhiana Central Assembly segment of the 7. Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency. Ravneet Singh Bittu of INC won the Ludhiana Parliament seat defeating Simarjeet Singh Bains of LIP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Ludhiana Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Ludhiana Central are: Gurdev Sharma Debi (BJP), Surinder Kumar Dawar (INC), Adv.Raminder Pal Singh (PPOID), Harjinder Singh (SADASM), Ashok Parashar (Pappi) (AAP), Pritpal Singh Pali (SAD), Jagtar Singh (SP), Darshan Singh (ILVP), Jatinderpal Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.77%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.8%, while it was 72.09% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ludhiana Central went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.63 Ludhiana Central Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 144. In 2012, there were 137 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.63 Ludhiana Central comprises of the following areas of Ludhiana district of Punjab: Ward Nos. 50 to 63 in Ludhiana (Municipal Corporation) of Ludhiana East Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Ludhiana Central constituency, which are: Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Gill, Sahnewal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Ludhiana Central is approximately 9 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ludhiana Central is: 30°54’32.4"N 75°51’55.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ludhiana Central results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.