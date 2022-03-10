Ludhiana East Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : Daljit Singh Grewal from AAP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Ludhiana East seat in Punjab. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Sanjeev Talwar (INC), Ranjit Singh Dhillon (SAD), Jagmohan Sharma (BJP), Daljit Singh Grewal (AAP), Sat Naryan Sah (NJP), Suresh Singh (SP), Gurjodh Singh Gill (LIP), Jaswant Singh (SADASM), Jatinder Singh (PPOID), Narinder Pal Sidhu (ALPU), Pardeep Singh Dhawan (ILVP), Davinder Singh (IND), Raman Kumar (IND), Rajinder Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.23%, which is -5.27% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sanjeev Talwar of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ludhiana East results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.60 Ludhiana East (लुधियाना पूर्व) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ludhiana district of Punjab. Ludhiana East is part of Ludhiana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.85% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.2%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 217728 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 99,331 were male and 1,18,373 female and 24 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ludhiana East in 2022 is: 1,192 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,42,920 eligible electors, of which 1,00,381 were male,81,840 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,49,607 eligible electors, of which 81,819 were male, 67,788 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ludhiana East in 2017 was 114. In 2012, there were 41 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Sanjeev Talwar of INC won in this seat defeating Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) of AAP by a margin of 1,581 which was 1.21% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 33.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ranjit Singh Dhillon of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Gurmail Singh Pehalwan of INC by a margin of 4,571 votes which was 4.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 35.5% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 60 Ludhiana East Assembly segment of the 7. Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency. Ravneet Singh Bittu of INC won the Ludhiana Parliament seat defeating Simarjeet Singh Bains of LIP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Ludhiana Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.23%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.5%, while it was 71.85% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ludhiana East went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.60 Ludhiana East Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 193. In 2012, there were 154 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.60 Ludhiana East comprises of the following areas of Ludhiana district of Punjab: Ward Nos. 6 to 13, 15 and 17 in Ludhiana (Municipal Corporation) of Ludhiana East Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Ludhiana East constituency, which are: Sahnewal, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana Central. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Ludhiana East is approximately 34 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ludhiana East is: 30°54’19.4"N 75°54’30.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ludhiana East results.

