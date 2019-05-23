Ludhiana Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Ludhiana Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SAD -- -- Maheshinder Singh Grewal NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Ravinder Pal Singh (Baba Ji Burger Wale) IND -- -- Mohinder Singh INC -- -- Ravneet Singh Bittu BLSD -- -- Baba Amarjit Singh Khalsa HSS -- -- Devinder Bhagria PPI(S) -- -- Daljit Singh JJJKP -- -- Darshan Singh Daba LISP -- -- Simarjeet Singh Bains IND -- -- Jai Parkash Jain (Titu Baniya) AAAP -- -- Prof. Tej Pal Singh Gill BPHP -- -- Baljit Singh PPI(D) -- -- Dr.Brijesh Kumar Bangar SAKP -- -- Pardeep Bawa APOI -- -- Dildar Singh NNJP -- -- Er.Baldev Raj Katna ANC -- -- Bintu Kumar Taank (B.K.Taank) IND -- -- Jasdeep Singh Sodhi BMP -- -- Vaid Ram Singh Deapak HSJP -- -- Rajinder Ghai RASP -- -- Mohd. Naseem Ansari NCP -- -- Baba Sukhwinder Singh Gill

7. Ludhiana is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa region of Punjab in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Ludhiana is 83.87%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ravneet Singh Bittu of INC won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 19,709 votes which was 1.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 27.30% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Manish Tewari of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 1,13,706 votes which was 13.42% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.04% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 30 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.59% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.69% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ludhiana was: Ravneet Singh Bittu (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,35,632 men, 7,25,551 women and 18 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ludhiana is: 30.909 75.8516Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लुधियाना, पंजाब (Hindi); লুধিয়ানা, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); लुधियाना, पंजाब (Marathi); લુધિયાના, પંજાબ (Gujarati); லூதியானா, பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); లధియానా, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಲುಧಿಯಾನ, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ലുധിയാന, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam)