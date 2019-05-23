English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ludhiana Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ludhiana MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ludhiana MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Ludhiana is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa region of Punjab in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Ludhiana is 83.87%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ravneet Singh Bittu of INC won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 19,709 votes which was 1.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 27.30% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Manish Tewari of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 1,13,706 votes which was 13.42% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.04% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 30 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.59% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.69% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ludhiana was: Ravneet Singh Bittu (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,35,632 men, 7,25,551 women and 18 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ludhiana Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ludhiana is: 30.909 75.8516
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लुधियाना, पंजाब (Hindi); লুধিয়ানা, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); लुधियाना, पंजाब (Marathi); લુધિયાના, પંજાબ (Gujarati); லூதியானா, பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); లధియానా, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಲುಧಿಯಾನ, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ലുധിയാന, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Manish Tewari of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 1,13,706 votes which was 13.42% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.04% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 30 contestants in 2009.
Ludhiana Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SAD
--
--
Maheshinder Singh Grewal
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Ravinder Pal Singh (Baba Ji Burger Wale)
IND
--
--
Mohinder Singh
INC
--
--
Ravneet Singh Bittu
BLSD
--
--
Baba Amarjit Singh Khalsa
HSS
--
--
Devinder Bhagria
PPI(S)
--
--
Daljit Singh
JJJKP
--
--
Darshan Singh Daba
LISP
--
--
Simarjeet Singh Bains
IND
--
--
Jai Parkash Jain (Titu Baniya)
AAAP
--
--
Prof. Tej Pal Singh Gill
BPHP
--
--
Baljit Singh
PPI(D)
--
--
Dr.Brijesh Kumar Bangar
SAKP
--
--
Pardeep Bawa
APOI
--
--
Dildar Singh
NNJP
--
--
Er.Baldev Raj Katna
ANC
--
--
Bintu Kumar Taank (B.K.Taank)
IND
--
--
Jasdeep Singh Sodhi
BMP
--
--
Vaid Ram Singh Deapak
HSJP
--
--
Rajinder Ghai
RASP
--
--
Mohd. Naseem Ansari
NCP
--
--
Baba Sukhwinder Singh Gill
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.59% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.69% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ludhiana was: Ravneet Singh Bittu (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,35,632 men, 7,25,551 women and 18 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ludhiana Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ludhiana is: 30.909 75.8516
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लुधियाना, पंजाब (Hindi); লুধিয়ানা, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); लुधियाना, पंजाब (Marathi); લુધિયાના, પંજાબ (Gujarati); லூதியானா, பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); లధియానా, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಲುಧಿಯಾನ, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ലുധിയാന, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results