Ludhiana North Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : Madan Lal Bagga from AAP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Ludhiana North seat in Punjab.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.26%, which is -7.27% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rakesh Pandey of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ludhiana North results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.65 Ludhiana North (लुधियाना उत्तर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ludhiana district of Punjab. Ludhiana North is part of Ludhiana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.67% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.2%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 205063 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 96,238 were male and 1,08,798 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ludhiana North in 2022 is: 1,131 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,19,853 eligible electors, of which 97,143 were male,84,787 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,61,339 eligible electors, of which 86,040 were male, 75,299 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ludhiana North in 2017 was 75. In 2012, there were 29 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Rakesh Pandey of INC won in this seat defeating Parveen Bansal of BJP by a margin of 5,132 which was 4.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 36.02% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rakesh Panday of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Parveen Bansal of BJP by a margin of 2,168 votes which was 1.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 65 Ludhiana North Assembly segment of the 7. Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency. Ravneet Singh Bittu of INC won the Ludhiana Parliament seat defeating Simarjeet Singh Bains of LIP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Ludhiana Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Ludhiana North are: Parveen Bansal (BJP), R.D. Sharma (SAD), Avtar Singh (PPOID), Madan Lal Bagga (AAP), Rakesh Pandey (INC), Anil Kumar Goyal (ILVP), Promila Ralhan Bani (BJMP), Manju (SP), Randhir Singh Sivia (LIP), Ramanjit Badhan Lally (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.26%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.53%, while it was 68.94% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ludhiana North went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.65 Ludhiana North Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 178. In 2012, there were 164 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.65 Ludhiana North comprises of the following areas of Ludhiana district of Punjab: Ward Nos. 2 to 5, 49 and 64 to 70 in Ludhiana (Municipal Corporation) of Ludhiana East Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Ludhiana North constituency, which are: Gill, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana Central. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Ludhiana North is approximately 15 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ludhiana North is: 30°55’54.5"N 75°49’55.6"E.

