Ludhiana South Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : Rajinder Pal Kaur from AAP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Ludhiana South seat in Punjab. A total of 17 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Ishwarjot Singh Cheema (INC), Satinderpal Singh Tajpuri (BJP), Jathedar Hira Singh Gabria (SAD), Rajinder Pal Kaur (AAP), Sundar Lal (SP), Sumit Kumar (RTORP), Chail Singh Dhiman (ILVP), Darshan Singh (SADASM), Dr. Devinder Singh Gill (ALPU), Paramjit Singh (NJP), Baljit Singh (PPOID), Balvinder Singh Bains (LIP), Avtar Singh (IND), Sanjay Kumar (IND), Surinder Sharma (IND), Jasvir Singh Jassi (IND), Raj Kumar Sathi (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.04%, which is -8.97% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Balvinder Singh Bains of LIP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ludhiana South results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.61 Ludhiana South (लुधियाना दक्षिण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ludhiana district of Punjab. Ludhiana South is part of Ludhiana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.69% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.2%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 178167 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 77,189 were male and 1,00,965 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ludhiana South in 2022 is: 1,308 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,49,715 eligible electors, of which 86,100 were male,63,482 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,28,144 eligible electors, of which 72,141 were male, 56,003 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ludhiana South in 2017 was 127. In 2012, there were 41 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Balvinder Singh Bains of LIP won in this seat defeating Bhupinder Singh Sidhu of INC by a margin of 30,917 which was 30.4% of the total votes cast for the seat. LIP had a vote share of 53.05% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Balwinder Singh Bains of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Hakam Singh Giaspura of SAD by a margin of 32,233 votes which was 36.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 55.84% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LIP got the most number of votes in the 61 Ludhiana South Assembly segment of the 7. Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency. Ravneet Singh Bittu of INC won the Ludhiana Parliament seat defeating Simarjeet Singh Bains of LIP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Ludhiana Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Ludhiana South are: Ishwarjot Singh Cheema (INC), Satinderpal Singh Tajpuri (BJP), Jathedar Hira Singh Gabria (SAD), Rajinder Pal Kaur (AAP), Sundar Lal (SP), Sumit Kumar (RTORP), Chail Singh Dhiman (ILVP), Darshan Singh (SADASM), Dr. Devinder Singh Gill (ALPU), Paramjit Singh (NJP), Baljit Singh (PPOID), Balvinder Singh Bains (LIP), Avtar Singh (IND), Sanjay Kumar (IND), Surinder Sharma (IND), Jasvir Singh Jassi (IND), Raj Kumar Sathi (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.04%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.01%, while it was 69.31% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ludhiana South went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.61 Ludhiana South Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 154. In 2012, there were 127 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.61 Ludhiana South comprises of the following areas of Ludhiana district of Punjab: Ward Nos. 18 to 24, 29 and 31 in Ludhiana (Municipal Corporation) of Ludhiana East Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Ludhiana South constituency, which are: Ludhiana East, Sahnewal, Gill, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Ludhiana South is approximately 29 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ludhiana South is: 30°51’53.6"N 75°53’52.8"E.

