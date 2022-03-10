Ludhiana West Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Ludhiana West seat in Punjab. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Bharat Bhushan Ashu (INC), Gurpreet Bassi Gogi (AAP), Advocate Bikram Singh Sidhu (BJP), Maheshinder Singh Grewal (SAD), Anita Shah (BJMP), Sarbjit Kaur (APJP), Tarun Jain Bawa (IND), Balwinder Sekhon (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.73%, which is -5.64% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Bharat Bhushan (Ashu) of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ludhiana West results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

RELATED NEWS Know Your Candidates: Contestants from Ludhiana West Assembly Seat in Elections 2022

Constituency No.64 Ludhiana West (लुधियाना पश्चिम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ludhiana district of Punjab. Ludhiana West is part of Ludhiana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.2%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 182455 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 88,238 were male and 94,208 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ludhiana West in 2022 is: 1,068 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,67,423 eligible electors, of which 92,075 were male,84,837 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,57,997 eligible electors, of which 82,206 were male, 75,791 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ludhiana West in 2017 was 76. In 2012, there were 63 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Bharat Bhushan (Ashu) of INC won in this seat defeating Ahbaab Singh Grewal of AAP by a margin of 36,521 which was 29.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 54.38% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bharat Bhushan Ashu of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Prof Rajinder Bhandari of BJP by a margin of 35,922 votes which was 32.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 62.81% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 64 Ludhiana West Assembly segment of the 7. Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency. Ravneet Singh Bittu of INC won the Ludhiana Parliament seat defeating Simarjeet Singh Bains of LIP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Ludhiana Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Ludhiana West are: Bharat Bhushan Ashu (INC), Gurpreet Bassi Gogi (AAP), Advocate Bikram Singh Sidhu (BJP), Maheshinder Singh Grewal (SAD), Anita Shah (BJMP), Sarbjit Kaur (APJP), Tarun Jain Bawa (IND), Balwinder Sekhon (IND).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.73%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.37%, while it was 69.68% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ludhiana West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.64 Ludhiana West Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 193. In 2012, there were 165 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.64 Ludhiana West comprises of the following areas of Ludhiana district of Punjab: Ward Nos. 1, 37 to 39 and 41 to 48 in Ludhiana (Municipal Corporation) of Ludhiana East Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Ludhiana West constituency, which are: Ludhiana North, Ludhiana Central, Atam Nagar, Gill. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

Advertisement

The total area covered by Ludhiana West is approximately 31 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ludhiana West is: 30°53’51.4"N 75°48’28.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ludhiana West results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.