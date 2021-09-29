Luizinho Faleiro Calls for 'United Congress' To Fight BJP Under Mamata’s Leadership

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro who joined TMC today called for a united Congress to fight BJP. He had more than an hour’s meeting with West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at the Secretariat in Kolkata. Faleiro and a team of 10 leaders from Goa were greeted by the National General Secretary of TMC Abhishek Banerjee.

After being part of TMC, Faleiro gave a clear call for the United Congress, saying, “I call YSR Congress and Sharad Pawar Congress to come together as United Congress family. I believe Mamata Banerjee is the face of that Congress family.”

The call was loud and clear that TMC wants to have Sharad Pawar, YSR Congress and similar ideological parties fight together.

TMC wants to establish that they are the actual Congress that can oust BJP, says political pundits. Faleiro said, “I have lived as a Congressman. I have the same ideology, principles and programmes. Today by joining TMC, my dream is to bring that Congress together. I will try to consolidate the old Congress family. My main motive is to defeat BJP.”

He mentioned the pain after the 2017 Assembly election result, where the Congress emerged as the single largest party, but could not form the government.

He said, “We had the single largest majority. I went to the Governor to form the government. Then I became the opposition. I had maintained the dignified silence of sorrow for the people of Goa. They voted for us but we failed.”

The perception was created in West Bengal in 2000, where Congress can’t oust BJP but TMC can. That theory worked in Bengal and now, TMC wants to implement that theory nationwide. This is the reason for which Faleiro called for Sharad Pawar and YSR to join hands with TMC.

Abhishek Banerjee said that the people of Goa is ready for TMC and they believe that TMC is credible in defeating BJP. Abhishek message to Congress was also clear, “Our fight is against the BJP not anyone else. We have defeated BJP for the last 7 years. Congress has been defeated by BJP for the last 7 years. We will begin our campaign in Goa very soon.”

It is also clear that TMC will fight alone in Goa.

The message to AAP is also clear that TMC feels that in Goa they can themselves form the government.

