Lulu Mall Row: Deal Strictly With Those Trying to Disturb Communal Harmony, Orders CM Yogi

Anarchy will not be tolerated at any cost, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as he ordered the Lucknow district administration to deal strictly with the “mischief-makers” involved in the Lulu Mall controversy.

A video of some people offering namaz inside the mall went viral on Twitter, raising eyebrows of right-wing groups who objected and announced that they would also recite Hanuman Chalisa inside the mall.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) in this case as per the written complaint of the mall authorities.

Giving directions to officials during a meeting in Lucknow on Monday evening, Adityanath said, “There is a mall which has opened in Lucknow. It is working as a commercial establishment. Making it a political battleground, giving unnecessary statements, protesting on streets and hampering public movement is wrong. The Lucknow district administration should take it seriously as a malicious attempt is being made to create communal disharmony with anarchy. The administration should deal strictly with those trying to spoil the atmosphere by promoting unnecessary issues.”

THE MALL

The Lulu Mall, which was recently inaugurated in Lucknow by the CM, was a part of the UP Investors Summit 2018, in which PM Narendra Modi, along with big businessmen of the country, had taken part.

The mall has been constructed at a whopping cost of Rs 2,000 crore. The group has also announced its projects in Varanasi and Prayagraj.

THE PROBE

As per a senior police official involved in the investigation, the CCTV footage showed it was a deliberate mischief to malign the mall and cause enmity and hatred between communities.

ALSO READ | Police Lodge Case Against Unidentified People Over Namaz at Lulu Mall

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Rajesh Kumar Shrivastava said the footage made it clear that the men in the video had no clue about how namaz is offered, claimed media reports.

The mall administration has also refuted claims that 80% of the mall staff was from the Muslim community.

The statement by the Lulu Mall administration said that 80% of the mall staff was from the Hindu community and the rest 20% was from other communities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.