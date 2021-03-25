politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»Lumding Candidate List: Key Contests in Lumding Assembly Constituency of Assam
1-MIN READ

Lumding Candidate List: Key Contests in Lumding Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Lumding constituency are: Sibu Misra of BJP, Swapan Kar of CONG, Mousumi Sarma of AJP

Lumding Assembly constituency in Hojai district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Lumding seat is part of the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Sibu Misra of BJP won from this seat beating Netra Ranjan Mahanta of INC by a margin of 30,400 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Swapan Kar of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Sushil Dutta of BJP by a margin of 1,831 votes.

RELATED NEWS

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Nowgong Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Lumding Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Lumding constituency are: Sibu Misra of BJP, Swapan Kar of CONG, Mousumi Sarma of AJP

Tags
first published:March 25, 2021, 15:56 IST