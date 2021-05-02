Lumding Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

92. Lumding (लुमडिंग), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Hojai district of Assam. It shares a border with . Lumding is part of 10. Nowgong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,12,115 eligible electors, of which 1,08,636 were male, 1,03,477 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lumding in 2021 is 953.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,82,377 eligible electors, of which 96,083 were male, 86,291 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,650 eligible electors, of which 90,322 were male, 82,328 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lumding in 2016 was 172. In 2011, there were 93.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Sibu Misra of BJP won in this seat by defeating Netra Ranjan Mahanta of INC by a margin of 30,400 votes which was 19.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.05% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Swapan Kar of AIUDF won in this seat defeating Sushil Dutta of BJP by a margin of 1,831 votes which was 1.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 31.33% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 92. Lumding Assembly segment of Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Lumding are: Tutu Acharjya (TMC), Sibu Misra (BJP), Swapan Kar (INC), Mausumi Sarma Bezbaruah (AJP), Iskikar Ahmed (IND), Ujjal Deb (IND), Sayed Hussain Borbhuyan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.17%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.87%, while it was 73.18% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 92. Lumding constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 229. In 2011 there were 229 polling stations.

EXTENT:

92. Lumding constituency comprises of the following areas of Hojai district of Assam: Lumding thana and Kaki (part) mouza in Lanka thana in Nowgong sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Hojai.

The total area covered by Lumding is 626 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lumding is: 25°53’12.5"N 93°05’52.8"E.

