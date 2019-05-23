English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lumla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Lumla (लुमला) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Lumla (लुमला) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
1. Lumla is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Tawang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.
This constituency has 8,885 voters of which 4,330 are male and 4,555 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Lumla, recorded a voter turnout of 87.15%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 87.4% and in 2009, 0% of Lumla's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Jambey Tashi of INC won in this seat defeating IND's candidate by a margin of 1,499 votes which was 20.97% of the total votes polled. Jambey Tashi polled a total of 7,147 (%) votes.
INC's Jambey Tashi won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the candidate by a margin of (%) votes. Jambey Tashi polled 0 which was % of the total votes polled.
Lumla went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: लुमला (Hindi), লুমলা (Bangla), லும்லா (Tamil), and లుమ్లా (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Lumla, recorded a voter turnout of 87.15%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 87.4% and in 2009, 0% of Lumla's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Lumla Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
NPEP
--
--
Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap
BJP
--
--
Jambey Tashi
In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Jambey Tashi of INC won in this seat defeating IND's candidate by a margin of 1,499 votes which was 20.97% of the total votes polled. Jambey Tashi polled a total of 7,147 (%) votes.
INC's Jambey Tashi won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the candidate by a margin of (%) votes. Jambey Tashi polled 0 which was % of the total votes polled.
Lumla went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: लुमला (Hindi), লুমলা (Bangla), லும்லா (Tamil), and లుమ్లా (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results