Lumla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

1. Lumla is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Tawang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 8,885 voters of which 4,330 are male and 4,555 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Lumla, recorded a voter turnout of 87.15%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 87.4% and in 2009, 0% of Lumla's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Jambey Tashi of INC won in this seat defeating IND's candidate by a margin of 1,499 votes which was 20.97% of the total votes polled. Jambey Tashi polled a total of 7,147 (%) votes.INC's Jambey Tashi won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the candidate by a margin of (%) votes. Jambey Tashi polled 0 which was % of the total votes polled.Lumla went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: लुमला (Hindi), লুমলা (Bangla), லும்லா (Tamil), and లుమ్లా (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).